Fintech platform Groww eyes ₹7,000 crore IPO Business Sep 18, 2025

Groww, the Indian fintech platform, is gearing up for a November 2024 IPO to raise about ₹7,000 crore. The company's valuation could land between $7-9 billion.

The offer includes fresh shares worth ₹1,060 crore and a big chunk being sold by early investors like Ribbit Capital and Peak XV Partners.

After the listing, Groww's founders will still hold nearly 28% of the company. Raised funds are set to boost tech upgrades, expand markets, and strengthen their brand.