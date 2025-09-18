Indian rupee gains over 0.5% against US dollar

Gains may be capped due to demand for dollars

A softer US dollar (with traders expecting possible Fed rate cuts) gave the rupee room to climb, and positive signals from ongoing India-US trade negotiations added more momentum.

Still, Dilip Parmar from HDFC Securities notes that gains may be capped due to demand for dollars from importers.

Everyone's now watching for comments from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell and updates that could shake up global currency trends again soon.