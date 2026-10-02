Anant Ambani announces 1L/cr investment to transform Andhra Pradesh agriculture
Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, just announced a massive ₹1 lakh crore investment to transform agriculture in Andhra Pradesh.
At the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle, Ambani revealed plans for new biogas plants that could generate nearly ₹60,000 crore in revenue for the state and create over three lakh jobs.
Reliance's agri school teaches AI farming
Reliance is bringing AI, drones, robotics, and cloud tech into farming through its new agri school and Jio Krishi platform.
The goal? Smarter training for farmers (think virtual classrooms), better tools to boost incomes, and making agriculture more appealing for young people.
As Anant Ambani put it, this move is a significant step toward transforming our agricultural landscape and making it more sustainable.