Anant Raj Cloud, Submer join forces to build AI-ready data centers
Anant Raj Cloud is partnering with Barcelona-based Submer to build next-gen, AI-ready data centers across India.
Announced on February 8, 2026, at the India AI Impact Summit, the partnership will initially focus on Anant Raj's existing campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryana.
Submer's expertise
Submer is bringing in modular setups and liquid-cooling systems—basically making these data centers super fast to build and energy efficient.
They're designed for heavy-duty AI tasks, so think lots of computing power with less environmental impact.
Why it matters
This move fits right into India's push for digital growth and self-reliance (hello, Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat).
It means more secure data staying within the country, greener tech, and a big boost for the future of AI here.