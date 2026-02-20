Anant Raj Cloud, Submer join forces to build AI-ready data centers

Submer is bringing in modular setups and liquid-cooling systems—basically making these data centers super fast to build and energy efficient. They're designed for heavy-duty AI tasks, so think lots of computing power with less environmental impact.

Why it matters

This move fits right into India's push for digital growth and self-reliance (hello, Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat).

It means more secure data staying within the country, greener tech, and a big boost for the future of AI here.