Ananya Birla promoted Svatantra Microfin files ₹3,000cr IPO plan

Before the IPO launches, there could be a pre-IPO placement worth up to ₹300 crore.

Violicina is looking to sell shares valued at ₹1,064.8 crore and Multiples Alternate Asset Management will sell shares worth ₹435.2 crore.

Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital are handling the process.

Svatantra has grown fast. It now runs 2,253 branches across 23 states and union territories with approximately 43.1 lakh borrowers.

As of March 2026, its assets under management hit ₹23,817.8 crore; net profit increased 45.8% from ₹445.4 crore in the previous year to ₹649.4 crore, while net interest income during the same period grew by 30% to ₹2,496.5 crore from ₹1,920.3 crore, with a strong CAGR of 38.18% in the last three financial years.