Andhra Pradesh and Airbound plan 10,000 daily Amaravati drone flights
Andhra Pradesh is teaming up with Bengaluru startup Airbound to launch a major drone delivery network in the Amaravati Capital Region.
Starting in Guntur and expanding to Amaravati and Vijayawada, they're aiming for 10,000 daily drone flights within a year (pretty ambitious!).
Drones to deliver healthcare and e-commerce
The drones will mainly deliver healthcare supplies, e-commerce orders, and commercial goods.
Airbound says its tech can cut logistics costs by up to 20 times compared to regular shipping.
The rollout includes pilot runs, route mapping, and working with regulators to build connected drone corridors.
Airbound has flown over 10,000 flights
This is one of India's first big state-startup partnerships for drone logistics.
Airbound's CEO Naman Pushp shared that its goal is a shared infrastructure anyone can use, and it has already flown over 10,000 drone flights.
It is a big step toward making fast, affordable drone deliveries common across India.