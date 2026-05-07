Andhra Pradesh approves 2.01L/cr investments led by N Chandrababu Naidu
Business
Andhra Pradesh just approved approved investment proposals worth ₹2.01 lakh crore in new investments, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu leading the charge.
Big names like Reliance are setting up a data center in Visakhapatnam with an investment of over ₹1 lakh crore, and there's also a huge solar power plant coming to Sri Sathya Sai district.
Over 39,000 jobs with MSME backing
These projects are expected to create over 39,000 jobs, including opportunities from Adani Group's pumped storage hydro project in Kadapa and a new Royal Enfield factory in Tirupati.
Naidu is pushing for quick rollouts and transparent approvals, plus backing MSMEs through the goal of 'One Family-One Entrepreneur,' all aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a hotspot for both big companies and MSMEs.