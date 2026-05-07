Andhra Pradesh approves 2.01L/cr investments led by N Chandrababu Naidu

Over 39,000 jobs with MSME backing

These projects are expected to create over 39,000 jobs, including opportunities from Adani Group's pumped storage hydro project in Kadapa and a new Royal Enfield factory in Tirupati.

Naidu is pushing for quick rollouts and transparent approvals, plus backing MSMEs through the goal of 'One Family-One Entrepreneur,' all aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a hotspot for both big companies and MSMEs.