Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹34,000cr projects creating 35,000 jobs

Cabinet raises public-sector retirement to 62

Alongside the investment splash, the Cabinet raised the retirement age for public-sector workers from 60 to 62 years.

They're also backing incentives for five-star hotels in Amaravati and funding new infrastructure, including a judicial academy and fresh tourism projects in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Tirupati.

It's all part of making Andhra Pradesh more vibrant and future-ready.