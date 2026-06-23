Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹34,000cr projects creating 35,000 jobs
Business
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet just approved ₹34,000 crore worth of projects across clean energy, manufacturing, tourism, and infrastructure.
These moves are set to bring about 35,000 new jobs to the state, giving a boost to both the economy and local opportunities.
Cabinet raises public-sector retirement to 62
Alongside the investment splash, the Cabinet raised the retirement age for public-sector workers from 60 to 62 years.
They're also backing incentives for five-star hotels in Amaravati and funding new infrastructure, including a judicial academy and fresh tourism projects in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Tirupati.
It's all part of making Andhra Pradesh more vibrant and future-ready.