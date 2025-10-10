Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears ₹1.27 lakh crore investment plan

Google data centre coming to Visakhapatnam

The cabinet also tweaked its LIFT Policy to attract tech companies to smaller cities—meaning a Google Data Centre is coming to Visakhapatnam.

Clean energy is getting a push too, with Tata Power, ACME Urja One, Ampin Energy, and Chinta Green Energy all expanding solar and renewable projects across the state.

These moves are set to bring thousands more jobs and help Andhra Pradesh grow in a sustainable way.