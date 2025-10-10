Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears ₹1.27 lakh crore investment plan
Big news from Andhra Pradesh: the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved a massive ₹1.27 lakh crore investment plan. The goal? Boost industries, tourism, and digital infrastructure, while creating nearly 79,000 new jobs.
Major projects include a pumped storage power plant in Vizianagaram and the Reliance Consumer Project at Orvakallu, plus new luxury hotels and upgrades at Srisailam Temple.
Google data centre coming to Visakhapatnam
The cabinet also tweaked its LIFT Policy to attract tech companies to smaller cities—meaning a Google Data Centre is coming to Visakhapatnam.
Clean energy is getting a push too, with Tata Power, ACME Urja One, Ampin Energy, and Chinta Green Energy all expanding solar and renewable projects across the state.
These moves are set to bring thousands more jobs and help Andhra Pradesh grow in a sustainable way.