Next Article
Nykaa's stock gains 62% in 2025 so far
Business
Nykaa's shares just shot up over 10% this week—the biggest jump in more than a year—thanks to buzz about strong September-quarter results and a solid comeback in its fashion business.
The rally kept going in October, bringing the stock's 2025 gains to a cool 62%.
What's driving the rally?
Nykaa expects its fashion segment to grow fast, with sales likely rising by more than 25%—the best outlook in over a year.
Analysts also see profits improving, predicting EBITDA margins will climb to 7.1% for the September quarter.
With steady gains since its 2021 listing, Nykaa is showing it's not just about beauty anymore.