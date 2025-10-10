Investors pour $21 billion into clean energy transition
Investors just put $21 billion behind the global shift to clean energy, showing real commitment even with some tough US policies in the mix.
The money will help fund renewable projects and climate tech aimed at reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
Big names like Brookfield Asset Management and Energy Impact Partners are leading the charge.
Brookfield's massive fund for global renewable projects
Brookfield Asset Management pulled in $20 billion for its Global Transition Fund II. Major backers include ALTERRA ($2 billion) and Norges Bank Investment Management ($1.5 billion).
The fund will support large-scale renewable energy projects worldwide, pushing for a lower-carbon future.
EIP's significant raise highlights climate tech momentum
Energy Impact Partners (EIP) raised $1.36 billion for its third fund, 40% more than last time.
EIP focuses on late-stage climate tech startups, usually joining funding rounds of around $26 million.
Despite regulatory bumps in the US, interest in decarbonization tech is clearly growing.
Renewed investor enthusiasm for the clean energy shift
Even with policy challenges, investors are doubling down on clean energy.
This $21 billion shows growing belief that renewables are key to fighting climate change and speeding up the rollout of green tech worldwide.