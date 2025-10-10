Tata Capital's ₹15,512cr IPO sees 2x demand

Tata Capital is the financial services arm of the Tata Group, helping individuals and businesses with loans, investments, and more. The IPO price was set at ₹310-₹326 per share. Funds raised will boost Tata Capital's core capital to fuel future growth.

Will Tata Sons go public next?

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns about 18% of Tata Sons, is pushing for Tata Sons to go public, saying it would bring more transparency for over a crore shareholders.

But Tata Trusts and Tata Sons aren't on board yet—there remains a deadlock over governance and the future of Tata Sons, especially after leadership changes following Ratan Tata's passing in 2024.

For Tata Sons to list, it also needs to be deregistered as an NBFC by the RBI, which is still in progress.