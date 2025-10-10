Gold prices soar to $4,000/ounce; Indian households' wealth jumps

Gold's cultural significance in India

India is the world's second-biggest gold buyer, so these price jumps really make a difference.

Morgan Stanley says this "positive wealth effect" is giving families a financial boost, helped along by lower interest rates and taxes.

The Reserve Bank of India has also been stacking up, adding about 75 tons since last year—bringing its total to 880 tons.

Gold isn't just an investment here; it's part of festivals, weddings, and family savings, so its rising value is being felt in daily life across the country.