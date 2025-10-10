Trump launches new 'Fight' watches, limits to 3 per household

Trump's growing merch empire

These watches are the latest in Trump's growing merch empire, which has pulled in over $10 million so far—including $2.8 million from earlier Trump Watches.

His lineup also includes golden sneakers, "Save America" books, and even a $499 Trump Mobile smartphone with wireless service and telemedicine perks.

While Trump's team says it's all about patriotism, critics still question whether it's right for a former president to profit this way.