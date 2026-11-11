Andhra Pradesh Cabinet led by Chandrababu Naidu approves investment policies
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out a bunch of new investment policies aimed at boosting tech and industry in the state.
The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, gave the green light to fresh rules for animation, gaming, robotics, and AI, plus updates to its semiconductor policy.
The goal? Attract more companies and create future-ready jobs.
Visakhapatnam to host 31,387cr AI center
Major investments are on the way: a massive ₹31,387-crore AI data center in Visakhapatnam from AM Intelligence and a ₹700-crore land allotment to Dixon Technologies in Tirupati for an investment of ₹700 crore.
The state is also backing new infrastructure like an advanced materials plant in Naidupeta and compressed biogas plants across Andhra.
Plus, there's support for women's industrial parks and new schools, all part of making Andhra Pradesh a hub for innovation and opportunity.