Andhra Pradesh government unveils ₹80,000 crore investment plan

Andhra Pradesh aims to become tech hotspot

This move isn't just about big numbers—it's about real opportunities.

With a fresh Electronics Manufacturing Policy focused on IoT, 5G, and semiconductors (plus perks for companies in places like Sri City), Andhra is aiming to become a tech hotspot.

Major upgrades in infrastructure and metro connectivity are also on the way, along with a push for renewable energy that could make the state greener and more future-ready.

If you're thinking about careers or startups in tech or sustainability, this could be big news for you.