Andhra Pradesh government unveils ₹80,000 crore investment plan
Andhra Pradesh's Cabinet just signed off on investment proposals worth over ₹80,000 crore, covering everything from electronics and IT to green energy and city development.
The plan is expected to create more than 1.5 lakh new jobs across the state.
Andhra Pradesh aims to become tech hotspot
This move isn't just about big numbers—it's about real opportunities.
With a fresh Electronics Manufacturing Policy focused on IoT, 5G, and semiconductors (plus perks for companies in places like Sri City), Andhra is aiming to become a tech hotspot.
Major upgrades in infrastructure and metro connectivity are also on the way, along with a push for renewable energy that could make the state greener and more future-ready.
If you're thinking about careers or startups in tech or sustainability, this could be big news for you.