Major changes to your SBI Card this month
SBI Card is dropping its complimentary air accident insurance from July 15, 2025, so cards like Elite, Miles Elite, and Prime will no longer cover you for ₹1 crore or ₹50 lakh in case of an air mishap.
Co-branded cards—think UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE—lose this perk too starting August 11, 2025.
If you relied on this coverage for travel peace of mind, you'll need to look elsewhere.
How your payments will now be applied
SBI Card is also tweaking how your payments are applied: now, any money you pay goes to taxes first (GST), then EMIs, fees and charges, and finally your spends.
Plus, the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) calculation just got stricter—it now includes all GST, EMIs, fees, finance charges and a slice of your remaining balance.
So if you don't pay off your card in full each month, expect a higher minimum payment and possibly more interest down the line.