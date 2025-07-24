Major changes to your SBI Card this month

How your payments will now be applied

SBI Card is also tweaking how your payments are applied: now, any money you pay goes to taxes first (GST), then EMIs, fees and charges, and finally your spends.

Plus, the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) calculation just got stricter—it now includes all GST, EMIs, fees, finance charges and a slice of your remaining balance.

So if you don't pay off your card in full each month, expect a higher minimum payment and possibly more interest down the line.