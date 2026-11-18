Andhra Pradesh offers 80% combined capital support under Semicon 2.0
Andhra Pradesh just updated its semiconductor policy, now offering up to 80% capital support for silicon fab projects approved under Semicon 2.0, with a combined support of 80% of eligible capital cost, 40% from the Government of India and 40% from Andhra Pradesh.
Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, discrete and display fabs, and advanced packaging units can get 70%, while legacy packaging units can get 50%.
The goal? Make Andhra Pradesh a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing and give India's tech scene a serious upgrade.
Andhra Pradesh plans Tirupati semiconductor park
The State is planning a dedicated AP Semiconductor Park of about 5,000 acres at Tirupati, complete with shared facilities and steady power for manufacturers.
There'll also be the AP Semiconductor Training & Capacity Building Centre and the AP Semiconductor Research & Innovation Centre, with photonics as the first focus of the latter.
Plus, the state is rolling out tailor-made packages for mega projects (₹1,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore) and ultra-mega projects (above ₹5,000 crore), while projects not under Semicon 2.0 can get a power subsidy of ₹3 per unit for five years from the start of commercial production.