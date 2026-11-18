Andhra Pradesh just updated its semiconductor policy, now offering up to 80% capital support for silicon fab projects approved under Semicon 2.0, with a combined support of 80% of eligible capital cost, 40% from the Government of India and 40% from Andhra Pradesh.

Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, discrete and display fabs, and advanced packaging units can get 70%, while legacy packaging units can get 50%.

The goal? Make Andhra Pradesh a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing and give India's tech scene a serious upgrade.