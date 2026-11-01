Andhra Pradesh posts 20% October net GST, highest since GST
Business
Andhra Pradesh had its highest October net GST collections, including the State's share of IGST settlements, since GST was introduced, jumping 20% in October 2026.
This increase was driven by higher GST and petroleum VAT revenues, with GST alone rising 24%, well above the national average.
Andhra Pradesh GST 21% VAT 23%
State GST went up by 21%, and petroleum VAT climbed 23%.
Chief Commissioner of State Tax A. Babu credits this growth to better tax compliance, stricter checks, and smart tech like AI spotting tax issues.
The major contributors to the GST growth during October came from sectors like iron and steel, construction services, plastics, and automobiles.
Overall, the state's total commercial taxes are up 18% compared to last year.