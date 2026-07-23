Andhra Pradesh renames India's 1st private sector gold mine 'Swarnagiri'
Business
Andhra Pradesh just gave a gold mine a new name: Swarnagiri Gold Mine.
The change was announced on July 24, 2026, following the start of commercial gold production last month.
The move reflected the mine's national importance as India's first private sector gold mine after Independence.
Swarnagiri means 'Gold Hill' in Sanskrit
Swarnagiri means "Gold Hill" in Sanskrit, nodding to both the area's long history with gold and its status as India's first private gold project since independence.
Spread over 597.820 hectares, Swarnagiri isn't just about gold: it also produces silver, copper, lead, and zinc using modern technology.
Officials have been directed to update records to reflect the new name.