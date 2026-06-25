Andreessen Horowitz invests $15 million helping Netris automate AI data centers

Netris used in 35+ GPU clusters

Netris's platform helps smaller cloud operators get their AI clusters up and running fast, avoiding expensive downtime and competing with big names like AWS and Microsoft.

Already used in over 35 GPU clusters worldwide (including Lightning AI, Foxconn, and HPE), the fresh funding will boost their engineering team, expand hardware support, and make their algorithms even smarter.

CEO Alex Saroyan says the goal is a flexible system built for heavy AI traffic. Plus, Andreessen Horowitz's Guido Appenzeller is joining the board to help guide Netris's growth.