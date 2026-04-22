Andreessen Horowitz invests in monitoring the situation after OpenAI buyout

MTS live stream nears 267,000 views

MTS kicked off with a live stream that pulled nearly 267,000 views and brought in about 23,000 followers on X.

Their approach? Think of it as a timeline-native CNN for the digital age: news delivered live and fast by hosts like Mark Halperin and Amit Kukreja.

With backing from as many as eight angel investors plus a16z, MTS is betting big on keeping audiences plugged in as stories unfold.