Andreessen Horowitz invests in monitoring the situation after OpenAI buyout
Business
Silicon Valley giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has invested in Monitoring The Situation (MTS), a fresh media startup aiming to deliver nonstop, real-time updates on tech, finance, geopolitics, and culture.
This comes right after OpenAI's move into media with its TBPN tech podcast startup buyout, showing just how much tech is getting into the news game.
MTS live stream nears 267,000 views
MTS kicked off with a live stream that pulled nearly 267,000 views and brought in about 23,000 followers on X.
Their approach? Think of it as a timeline-native CNN for the digital age: news delivered live and fast by hosts like Mark Halperin and Amit Kukreja.
With backing from as many as eight angel investors plus a16z, MTS is betting big on keeping audiences plugged in as stories unfold.