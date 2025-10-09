Andreessen Horowitz is opening a new office in Bengaluru
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the well-known Silicon Valley venture capital firm, is setting up a new office in Bengaluru.
They're aiming to back India's fast-growing AI and SaaS startups, especially those building for global markets.
Anish Acharya, a general partner at a16z since 2019, is leading the charge.
They've already invested in over 1,700 companies globally
a16z had earmarked $500 million in 2022 to invest in Indian startups. They've already made big moves here—like participating in a $260 million funding round for CoinSwitch Kuber in 2021.
Globally, their portfolio includes names you'll recognize: Facebook, GitHub, and OpenAI.
The firm has $42 billion in assets under management
This Bengaluru launch is part of a wider push—so far, a16z has invested in 1,762 companies across different sectors, with 969 still active.
The firm manages $42 billion in assets worldwide, showing they're serious about finding the next big thing, especially in emerging markets like India.