Andreessen Horowitz is opening a new office in Bengaluru

a16z had earmarked $500 million in 2022 to invest in Indian startups. They've already made big moves here—like participating in a $260 million funding round for CoinSwitch Kuber in 2021. Globally, their portfolio includes names you'll recognize: Facebook , GitHub, and OpenAI .

The firm has $42 billion in assets under management

This Bengaluru launch is part of a wider push—so far, a16z has invested in 1,762 companies across different sectors, with 969 still active.

The firm manages $42 billion in assets worldwide, showing they're serious about finding the next big thing, especially in emerging markets like India.