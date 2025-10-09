Next Article
Google tightens remote work rules: One day off equals a week
Business
Google has changed its Work from Anywhere policy, making it much harder for employees to work remotely.
Now, even a single remote day counts as a whole week off your annual limit, and you can't work from home or nearby locations anymore.
If you break these new rules, you could face serious consequences—including losing your job.
Google's new remote work policy
This move is part of Google's bigger push to get people back in the office, following what other tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon are doing.
For anyone hoping for more flexibility, it's a clear sign: remote work at Google is getting stricter, and skipping the office might come with real risks.