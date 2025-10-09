Google to invest $5.3B in Belgium for AI, cloud expansion
Google just announced it's investing €5 billion in Belgium (announcement made in 2025; investment timeline not specified as 2026-27) to seriously ramp up its AI and Cloud game, especially at its Saint-Ghislain campus.
They're also planning to hire 300 full-time jobs. It's all about meeting Europe's growing demand for smarter tech and faster data.
Google will also focus on clean energy
Part of this investment goes into building new onshore wind farms with Eneco, Luminus, and Renner, so Google's data centers can run on more clean energy.
Plus, Google's rolling out free, hands-on AI training for local workers through nonprofits—making sure more people can join the digital workforce.
Google wants to boost Belgium's digital and green tech profile
With this move, Google wants to help Belgium stand out as a leader in digital and green tech.
The investment means upgraded facilities, new jobs, and a workforce ready for the AI era—making Belgium even more attractive for global tech innovation.