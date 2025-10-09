Google to invest $5.3B in Belgium for AI, cloud expansion Business Oct 09, 2025

Google just announced it's investing €5 billion in Belgium (announcement made in 2025; investment timeline not specified as 2026-27) to seriously ramp up its AI and Cloud game, especially at its Saint-Ghislain campus.

They're also planning to hire 300 full-time jobs. It's all about meeting Europe's growing demand for smarter tech and faster data.