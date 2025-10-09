Next Article
Why Reliance's 'Jio' brand is telling cab company to stop
Business
The Bombay High Court just told a taxi company to stop using the 'Jio' name—yep, the same one everyone knows from Reliance.
Even after getting a legal notice and switching its company name, the cab service kept running its jiocabs.com website, which didn't sit well with Reliance.
So, Reliance took things to court.
Court backs Reliance, tells cab service to stop using 'Jio'
The court agreed with Reliance, saying using the famous 'Jio' brand like this could hurt its reputation.
The judge made it clear: no more Jio logos, names, or lookalike designs for the cab company.
This is a reminder that big brands are serious about protecting their identity—even outside their main business—and Indian courts are backing them up to keep things fair for both companies and customers.