Why Reliance's 'Jio' brand is telling cab company to stop

Court backs Reliance, tells cab service to stop using 'Jio'

The court agreed with Reliance, saying using the famous 'Jio' brand like this could hurt its reputation.

The judge made it clear: no more Jio logos, names, or lookalike designs for the cab company.

This is a reminder that big brands are serious about protecting their identity—even outside their main business—and Indian courts are backing them up to keep things fair for both companies and customers.