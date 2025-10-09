LG Electronics India IPO oversubscribed 5 times

Institutional, retail, and employee interest was strong

High-net-worth individuals really went for it, subscribing 13 times their quota. Institutional buyers, retail investors, and even employees showed solid interest too.

Big global players like BlackRock and Fidelity joined in, along with sovereign wealth funds from Abu Dhabi, Norway, and Singapore.

LG Electronics India shares start trading October 14, and the company is set to become India's biggest listed home-appliance brand by market value.