LG Electronics India IPO oversubscribed 5 times
LG Electronics India Ltd.'s IPO was oversubscribed five times, thanks to strong demand from big investors and high-net-worth folks, with hours still left in the bookbuilding process.
Shares were offered at ₹1,080-₹1,140 each, putting the company's value at a massive ₹77,400 crore ($8.7 billion)—right up there with its South Korean parent.
Institutional, retail, and employee interest was strong
High-net-worth individuals really went for it, subscribing 13 times their quota. Institutional buyers, retail investors, and even employees showed solid interest too.
Big global players like BlackRock and Fidelity joined in, along with sovereign wealth funds from Abu Dhabi, Norway, and Singapore.
LG Electronics India shares start trading October 14, and the company is set to become India's biggest listed home-appliance brand by market value.