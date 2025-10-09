US stock markets break new records on AI demand

AI is driving serious optimism—and money—into the market. Analyst Dan Ives says tech stocks could climb another 7% by year-end, as companies and governments are expected to pour $3 trillion into AI over the next three years.

Wall Street is staying upbeat about AI

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang shared that demand for AI computing has jumped sharply in just six months, giving investors more confidence after some earlier worries.

Even with a government shutdown and mixed signals from the Fed about rate cuts, Wall Street is staying upbeat about where AI can take things next.