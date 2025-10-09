Next Article
IndiGo introduces non-stop flights to London, Manchester from Mumbai, Delhi
Business
IndiGo is making travel between India and the UK a lot easier.
Starting October 26, you can fly directly from Mumbai to London Heathrow, and from November 15, Delhi to Manchester is on the map too.
This move comes as more people—students, families, business travelers—are heading back and forth, thanks to strong UK-India ties and a growing Indian community in the UK.
The airline is set to boost its capacity by 28%
These new flights will use the comfy and efficient Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, letting IndiGo boost its non-stop capacity between India and Manchester by 28%.
With over 400 planes and 118 million passengers flown in the last year, IndiGo is clearly focused on making sure everyone—from tourists to those visiting family—has more travel choices than ever.