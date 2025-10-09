IndiGo introduces non-stop flights to London, Manchester from Mumbai, Delhi Business Oct 09, 2025

IndiGo is making travel between India and the UK a lot easier.

Starting October 26, you can fly directly from Mumbai to London Heathrow, and from November 15, Delhi to Manchester is on the map too.

This move comes as more people—students, families, business travelers—are heading back and forth, thanks to strong UK-India ties and a growing Indian community in the UK.