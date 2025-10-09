Next Article
TSMC's Q3 revenue beats estimates on AI chip demand
Business
TSMC (the company behind chips for Apple, NVIDIA, and AMD) pulled in NT$989.9 billion ($32.5 billion) in revenue for July-September 2024—higher than what analysts expected.
The big driver? US tech giants are snapping up AI chips, and TSMC's advanced manufacturing is making each chip more profitable.
TSMC is at the heart of the AI boom
If you care about where your tech comes from, TSMC is at the heart of the AI boom powering everything from cloud servers to your favorite apps.
Even though regular gadgets aren't selling like crazy, TSMC is thriving because AI is the new gold rush.
The company will share full Q3 results on October 16, 2024.