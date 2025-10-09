India-UK trade partnership gets a boost with JETCO upgrade
India and the UK just hit refresh on their trade partnership by upgrading the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
With the Terms of Reference for JETCO signed this week in Mumbai and CETA recently finalized, the partnership aims to reduce trade barriers and boost collaboration in areas like tech, clean energy, and services.
What does this mean for businesses?
This move could make it way easier for businesses and startups in both countries to work together, opening up more jobs and opportunities—especially in fast-growing fields like digital trade and green tech.
With UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer leading a major trade delegation and business leaders from both sides mapping out next steps, the hope is to see real progress (and benefits) before 2030.