Tata Trusts greenlight ₹1,000 crore bailout for TIL

Tata Trusts just greenlit a ₹1,000 crore cash boost for Tata International Ltd (TIL) to help cover losses and support a major restructuring. This move follows trustee concerns about transparency and how quickly money is being deployed. If things get tougher, they might add up to ₹2,000 crore more.

TIL's global reach and revenue growth TIL is part of the Tata Group and works in 27 countries, handling everything from auto distribution and leather exports to agri-trading and industrial supply chains.

Even though its revenue almost doubled since FY2020 to nearly ₹32,000 crore this year—it's still losing money, mainly because of heavy debt and currency swings.

Losses and debt challenges for TIL Despite the growth, TIL posted a ₹477 crore loss for FY2025 and had over ₹4,100 crore in debt as of September 2024.

With slim operating margins (just 1% last year), they're now exploring joint ventures with Mitsubishi Corporation Mobility Group and Mercuria Group to turn things around.