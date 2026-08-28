Andreessen Horowitz launches $1.1B Machine Age fund for AI hardware
Business
Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) just launched a huge $1.1 billion Machine Age fund, shifting its focus from software to the nuts and bolts behind AI: think chips, memory, data centers, and robots.
The goal? Build faster, more efficient tech that can actually keep up with the rapid growth of AI.
Andreessen Horowitz backs server farm infrastructure
a16z is putting big money into not just the brains of AI but also the backbone, like cooling systems and real estate for massive server farms.
They're calling AI "the strongest tool ever developed for solving problems," and see building this infrastructure as a social and national must-have to help unlock new solutions for global challenges.