Andreessen Horowitz lays off most of its 34-person recruiting team
Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley's biggest venture capital firms, just laid off most of its 34-person recruiting team, the folks who used to help startups in its portfolio hire new talent.
Now, the few recruiters left will join specific investment teams like growth and crypto, so each group can handle its own hiring.
This big change comes after the firm raised a little more than $15 billion earlier this year to back new tech ideas.
Andreessen Horowitz shifts to decentralized hiring
Instead of having one central team for recruitment, Andreessen Horowitz is moving to a more decentralized approach: each investment area will now manage hiring on its own.
Even with these layoffs, all the original recruiters are still listed on the company website as things transition.
The firm isn't slowing down though; with that huge fundraising haul, it's staying active in shaping the future of tech startups in the US.