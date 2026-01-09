Andreessen Horowitz raises $15B, cements spot as VC giant
Venture capital powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz just raised over $15 billion across five new funds—making up more than 18% of all US venture investments in 2025.
With this, the firm's assets under management have soared past $90 billion, keeping it firmly among the world's top VCs.
Where's the money going?
The fresh funds are spread across growth investments, applications, infrastructure, biotech, and healthcare, as well as the "American Dynamism" strategy, which focuses on areas like defense and aerospace—think companies like Anduril and Shield AI.
Out of the total raise: $6.75B goes to growth investments; $1.7B each to applications and infrastructure; $1.176B for American Dynamism; and $700 million for biotech and healthcare.
Track record that turns heads
Andreessen Horowitz has backed 115 unicorns (billion-dollar startups), helped launch 35 IPOs, and supported 241 acquisitions.
Some big names they've exited from? Airbnb, Coinbase, Slack, GitHub—the list keeps growing.