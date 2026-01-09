Andreessen Horowitz raises $15B, cements spot as VC giant

Where's the money going?

The fresh funds are spread across growth investments, applications, infrastructure, biotech, and healthcare, as well as the "American Dynamism" strategy, which focuses on areas like defense and aerospace—think companies like Anduril and Shield AI.

Out of the total raise: $6.75B goes to growth investments; $1.7B each to applications and infrastructure; $1.176B for American Dynamism; and $700 million for biotech and healthcare.