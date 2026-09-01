Andreessen Horowitz raises $8.5B fund, launches $1.1B Machine Age Fund
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) just bumped its fifth growth fund up to $8.5 billion, aiming to help fast-growing startups scale up and break into new markets.
This comes right after they launched a $1.1 billion Machine Age Fund focused on startups building the next wave of AI hardware: think chips, memory, and networking tech.
a16z has backed over 100 startups
a16z's growth fund has backed more than 100 companies in seven years, with general partner David George noting that the AI boom means startups need bigger checks sooner than ever.
Their investments cover everything from enterprise and consumer AI to robotics, health tech, defense tech, and infrastructure.
With these new funds, a16z had $90 billion in total assets under management in January, making it one of the biggest players helping shape tomorrow's tech scene.