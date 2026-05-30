Andrew Bailey says US delaying Mythos trial for UK banks

Bailey: Mythos military use needs cooperation

Bailey pointed out that these delays come from debates about whether AI tools like Mythos could be used for military purposes.

He emphasized that cyber risks are interconnected and countries can't tackle them alone: "Spillovers from this sort of cyber risk are so big that we can't just have a single sort of national approach," followed by "Anybody who thought, 'Well, I've dealt with my banks, that's okay,' I'm afraid that won't work, because they're all so heavily interconnected."

With banks more connected than ever, he says global teamwork is the only way forward.