Andrew Dai raises $55 million to launch Elorian valued at $300 million
Business
Andrew Dai, who once worked at Google DeepMind and helped shape ChatGPT, just raised $55 million to launch his new company, Elorian.
The startup's valued at $300 million and is set on solving some of the toughest problems in visual AI, like teaching computers to actually understand and reason about what they see.
Dai picked NVIDIA and Menlo Ventures
Elorian isn't just chasing big money; Dai picked investors like NVIDIA and Menlo Ventures for their expertise, even though others offered more cash.
He believes real progress comes from teaming up with people who get how hard advanced AI really is.
Dai also says building a space where top talent can innovate (and turning complex tech into stories investors care about) is key in this fast-moving field.