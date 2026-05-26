Andrew Houston steps down, Ashraf Alkarmi named Dropbox CEO

Ashraf Alkarmi prioritizes AI at Dropbox

Alkarmi wants to make Dropbox "faster, smarter" by focusing on artificial intelligence.

Michael Torres, who currently works on Google Chrome and previously worked on Amazon Kindle, will join as chief product officer in July.

Despite these moves, Dropbox shares are down over 3% this year, and investors are watching closely as the company navigates its leadership shakeup and voting structure concerns.