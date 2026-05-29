Andrew Yates resigns as KPMG Australia chief over whistleblower complaints Business May 29, 2026

Andrew Yates, who has been leading KPMG Australia since 2021, has resigned after the firm admitted it did not handle whistleblower complaints about client data misuse properly.

Yates owned up to the mistakes, saying, "It is clear that in this case we have let ourselves down and I take accountability."

Another top executive, Julian McPherson, is also leaving.