Andrew Yates resigns as KPMG Australia chief over whistleblower complaints
Business
Andrew Yates, who has been leading KPMG Australia since 2021, has resigned after the firm admitted it did not handle whistleblower complaints about client data misuse properly.
Yates owned up to the mistakes, saying, "It is clear that in this case we have let ourselves down and I take accountability."
Another top executive, Julian McPherson, is also leaving.
ASIC opens probe into KPMG auditors
KPMG says it is still looking into how client information was shared internally.
Meanwhile, ASIC has started a preliminary investigation into several KPMG auditors, highlighting just how seriously these issues are being taken in the business world.