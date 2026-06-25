Defense firm Anduril in talks to buy Nissan's Japanese plant

Strategic shift

Japan's push for defense manufacturing amid Taiwan Strait tensions

The talks over the Oppama plant come as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government is looking to expand defense manufacturing. This comes in light of fears that a potential crisis in the Taiwan Strait could drag Japan into conflict and deplete its weapon stocks. The move also comes as China, which sees democratically ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, has not ruled out military action to take control of it.