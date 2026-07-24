Anduril in talks to raise funds at $100B valuation
Business
Anduril, a fast-growing defense tech company, is in talks to raise new funds that could push its value to $100 billion, up from $61 billion just a few months ago.
The fundraising might happen in two rounds, and if all goes well, Anduril could become one of the most valuable companies in the industry.
Defense tech investments top $12B
The defense tech world is booming right now, thanks to rising demand for drones and AI-powered systems driven by conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Investments hit over $12 billion in just the first half of 2026.
Anduril's rivals like Shield AI and Mach Industries are also seeing huge growth as militaries look for smarter, more affordable tech, partly inspired by how Ukraine has used autonomous drones on the battlefield.