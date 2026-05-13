Anduril raises $5B in funding, valuation doubles to $61B

Anduril revenue doubles to $2.2B

CEO Brian Schimpf shared that Anduril's revenue jumped to $2.2 billion in 2025, twice what it was before, which shows how quickly they're scaling since starting out in 2017.

The company has landed major deals with the Dutch Ministry of Defense and the US Army, plus helped build a missile defense shield for the continental United States.

Shield AI's software was selected by the Air Force to work with Anduril's "Fury" autonomous fighter jet, as venture capitalists pour money into defense tech startups like Hermeus and Helsing.

With over $11 billion raised so far, Anduril is definitely leading the pack in this fast-growing sector.