Andy Jassy challenges NVIDIA and touts Trainium4 demand, value
Amazon's Andy Jassy isn't shy about taking on NVIDIA in his latest shareholder letter.
He says more customers are picking Amazon's Trainium AI chips because they offer better value, and the next-generation Trainium4 is already close to selling out, despite being over a year from launch.
While NVIDIA still raked in $215.9 billion last year, Jassy's message is clear: Amazon wants a bigger slice of the AI pie.
Amazon announces 'Amazon Leo' satellite project
Jassy also spotlighted the Graviton CPU (used by almost all top EC2 customers) and teased that demand is so high it's tough to keep up.
He announced "Amazon Leo," a satellite internet project set to rival Starlink by mid-2026, with big names like Delta Airlines and NASA already on board.
To top it off, Jassy explained Amazon's massive $200 billion spending plan for 2026 (including OpenAI's pledge to spend $100 billion on AWS as part of the agreement) and hinted at Amazon potentially turning data from its existing warehouse robots into robotics solutions for industrial uses and consumers.