Andy Jassy challenges NVIDIA and touts Trainium4 demand, value

Amazon announces 'Amazon Leo' satellite project

Jassy also spotlighted the Graviton CPU (used by almost all top EC2 customers) and teased that demand is so high it's tough to keep up.

He announced "Amazon Leo," a satellite internet project set to rival Starlink by mid-2026, with big names like Delta Airlines and NASA already on board.

To top it off, Jassy explained Amazon's massive $200 billion spending plan for 2026 (including OpenAI's pledge to spend $100 billion on AWS as part of the agreement) and hinted at Amazon potentially turning data from its existing warehouse robots into robotics solutions for industrial uses and consumers.