Andy Jassy in India as Amazon now readies 300 cities Business Jun 24, 2026

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is in India this week, connecting with officials, entrepreneurs, and Amazon teams.

His visit signals how serious Amazon is about quick commerce here: think getting stuff delivered in just 10 minutes.

The big news: Amazon Now will soon roll out speedy deliveries in three hundred cities, way up from the 100 cities it promised earlier this year.