Andy Jassy in India as Amazon now readies 300 cities
Business
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is in India this week, connecting with officials, entrepreneurs, and Amazon teams.
His visit signals how serious Amazon is about quick commerce here: think getting stuff delivered in just 10 minutes.
The big news: Amazon Now will soon roll out speedy deliveries in three hundred cities, way up from the 100 cities it promised earlier this year.
Amazon plans 1 thousand dark stores
To make these lightning-fast deliveries happen, Amazon plans to open one thousand dark stores across India.
These mini-warehouses will help streamline last-mile delivery and boost its tech game.
With demand for instant delivery soaring, Amazon wants to stay ahead and cement its spot as a leader in India's quick commerce race.