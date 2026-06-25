Andy Jassy visits New Delhi to champion India's AI potential
Business
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy dropped by New Delhi to chat with Indian startup founders about how India could lead the way in global AI innovation.
Founders from robotics, edtech, health tech, and more joined in, with Amazon saying India's mix of languages, digital infrastructure, and engineering talent makes it a strong contender for next-generation AI breakthroughs.
Amazon now to reach 300+ cities
Jassy highlighted how Amazon Web Services (AWS) is helping startups build smarter tech using tools like Bedrock and Trainium chips.
Big names like PhysicsWallah and Postman were part of the conversation.
Plus, Jassy announced that Amazon Now's speedy delivery service will soon reach over 300 cities, part of Amazon's $48 billion plan to boost its presence in India by 2030.