Aneel Bhusri warns AI could hit overseas outsourced jobs hard
Business
Workday's CEO, Aneel Bhusri, says AI is shaking things up for outsourced jobs.
At the recent Workday Rising Summit, he shared that while US jobs are mostly safe, roles sent overseas could be hit hard as companies use AI to boost productivity, not just cut costs.
Workday launches Sana, acquires C1.ai
Workday just launched its own AI platform called Sana to automate human resources and finance tasks. It teams up with tools like Microsoft Copilot and Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise, plus Anthropic's Claude, for smarter decision-making.
Bhusri made it clear: AI should help people do better work, not replace them.
To keep things secure, Workday also announced the acquisition of C1.ai so only the right folks get access to sensitive business systems.