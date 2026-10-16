Aneel Bhusri warns AI could hit overseas outsourced jobs hard

Workday just launched its own AI platform called Sana to automate human resources and finance tasks. It teams up with tools like Microsoft Copilot and Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise, plus Anthropic's Claude, for smarter decision-making.

Bhusri made it clear: AI should help people do better work, not replace them.

To keep things secure, Workday also announced the acquisition of C1.ai so only the right folks get access to sensitive business systems.