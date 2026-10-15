Angel One posts strong September quarter, ₹334.9cr profit, interim dividend
Business
Angel One just posted a strong September quarter, with consolidated net profit up 58.2% y-o-y to ₹334.9 crore and revenue rising 17.8% to ₹1,426.9 crore.
The company is also sharing the gains: a ₹1.40 per share interim dividend was announced.
EBITDA ₹493.3cr, Wealth AUM ₹16,000cr
EBITDA rose to ₹493.3 crore with margins at 45.1%.
Angel One's daily orders hit 5.8 million and its average client funding book reached a record ₹7,450 crore, up 40.5% y-o-y.
The firm also boosted its wealth management AUM by 160.5% to ₹16,000 crore, showing it's attracting more clients even as market conditions shift.