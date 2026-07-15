Angel One Q1 FY27 profit jumps 102.6% to ₹231 cr
Business
Angel One just posted some impressive numbers for the first quarter of FY27, with net profit jumping 102.6% to ₹231 crore, more than double what it made last year.
This big leap came as its revenue from operations climbed 25.3% to ₹1,430 crore.
Angel One EBITDA ₹485 cr
The company's operating performance got a solid boost too: EBITDA rose 76.5% to ₹485 crore, and margins improved from 24% to 34%.
Its client funding book reached a record ₹6,140 crore (up nearly 46%), while wealth management AUM shot up by 165% to hit ₹13,440 crore.
Angel One also announced an interim dividend of Re. 1 per share for FY27, with shares rising over 3% ahead of the news.