Angel One to raise brokerage fees amid plummeting profits

Now, for both equity delivery and intraday trades, you'll pay either ₹20 or 0.1% of your trade value—whichever is lower. The minimum charge per trade is rising from ₹2 to ₹5, but the maximum you'll pay per order stays capped at ₹20, matching what most other brokers offer.

Profit drop and revenue fall

Angel One's profits took a serious hit after new SEBI rules kicked in last year.

In just the last quarter, their profit dropped 50% and revenue fell over 20%.

With fewer new clients signing up, the fee hike is their way to keep things steady as the trading scene gets tougher.