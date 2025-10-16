Angel One to raise brokerage fees amid plummeting profits
Angel One is bumping up its brokerage fees for the first time in years, starting November 17, 2025.
The move comes as fewer people are trading stocks lately, thanks to stricter rules on derivatives and a steady dip in profits.
New fee structure
Now, for both equity delivery and intraday trades, you'll pay either ₹20 or 0.1% of your trade value—whichever is lower.
The minimum charge per trade is rising from ₹2 to ₹5, but the maximum you'll pay per order stays capped at ₹20, matching what most other brokers offer.
Profit drop and revenue fall
Angel One's profits took a serious hit after new SEBI rules kicked in last year.
In just the last quarter, their profit dropped 50% and revenue fell over 20%.
With fewer new clients signing up, the fee hike is their way to keep things steady as the trading scene gets tougher.